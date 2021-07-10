Exams will start today, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said exams would start in federal capital as well as provinces from Saturday, terming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is breaking apart, as playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity by demanding cancellation of examinations.

In a series of Tweets, Shafqat Mahmood said people like Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq knew that exams have already started in Baluchistan and Sindh, therefore other students could not be treated differently.

"They know that decision to take exams was taken unanimously by all federating units including PML-N Govt in AJK, and PPP in Sindh". They knew that students could not be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year, he mentioned.

Saad Rafiq and Ahsan Iqbal should know that for educating people, exams are the best measure to evaluate students' ability, adding, class 12 is much important as the students have to go to universities and professional colleges on the basis of HSSC results, Shafqat Mahmood added.

He stressed that why should hardworking students be discriminated and asked PML-N leaders to stop cheap politics. He went on saying that both PML-N leaders should know that after 18th amendment, out of 30 educational boards, only one board, the federal board is under the federal government.