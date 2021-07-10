ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi administrator: Governor rejects plan to appoint Murtaza

INP 10 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Friday rejected a Sindh government’s plan to appoint PPP leader Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of Karachi.

“No consultation has been made on the appointment of Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of Karachi,” the governor said adding that it could not happen as he belongs to a political party.

It has been agreed previously during a meeting attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and military leadership at the Governor House that Karachi administrator would be unbiased and non-political, Imran Ismail said while speaking to media in Karachi.

The appointment of Murtaza Wahab as administrator, Imran Ismail said was against the promise made by the provincial government.

He said that the promise made with the Karachi stakeholders should be abided by. “This is not anyone’s aunt home where decisions could be imposed,” the governor said.

Imran Ismail further shared that the cleaning of nullahs in Karachi was solely carried out with the funds provided by the Centre.

He lamented that the Karachi package could not be completed within the stipulated time and blamed hindrances being created in this regard by the provincial government.

Murtaza Wahab Imran Ismail Asad Umar PPP Sindh Government Imran Khan

Karachi administrator: Governor rejects plan to appoint Murtaza

Minister, NSA bring Afghan conundrum under the spotlight

Govt-KE AA talks hit impasse over ‘equity and fairness’ clause

G20 finance chiefs back global tax deal

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated

Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

Sale of POL products: Ogra asked to ensure ‘comprehensive’ monitoring system

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

Taliban say they control 85pc of Afghanistan

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.