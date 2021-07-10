Karachi administrator: Governor rejects plan to appoint Murtaza

KARACHI: The Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Friday rejected a Sindh government’s plan to appoint PPP leader Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of Karachi.

“No consultation has been made on the appointment of Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of Karachi,” the governor said adding that it could not happen as he belongs to a political party.

It has been agreed previously during a meeting attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and military leadership at the Governor House that Karachi administrator would be unbiased and non-political, Imran Ismail said while speaking to media in Karachi.

The appointment of Murtaza Wahab as administrator, Imran Ismail said was against the promise made by the provincial government.

He said that the promise made with the Karachi stakeholders should be abided by. “This is not anyone’s aunt home where decisions could be imposed,” the governor said.

Imran Ismail further shared that the cleaning of nullahs in Karachi was solely carried out with the funds provided by the Centre.

He lamented that the Karachi package could not be completed within the stipulated time and blamed hindrances being created in this regard by the provincial government.