Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
10 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2238.50 2435.00 9264.50 2283.00 18180.00 32666.00 2912.00 2442.50
Cash Seller &
Settlement 2238.50 2435.00 9264.50 2283.00 18180.00 32666.00 2912.00 2442.50
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2450.00 9297.50 2279.50 18190.00 31630.00 2927.00 2410.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2450.00 9297.50 2279.50 18190.00 31630.00 2927.00 2410.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27715.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27715.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.