Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
10 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 9, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
557,677,564 323,706,329 17,456,847,230 9,624,454,526
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,195,237,210 (847,050,130) 348,187,079
Local Individuals 15,180,043,655 (14,600,521,870) 579,521,785
Local Corporates 4,936,647,013 (5,864,355,877) (927,708,864)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.