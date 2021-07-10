KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 9, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 557,677,564 323,706,329 17,456,847,230 9,624,454,526 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,195,237,210 (847,050,130) 348,187,079 Local Individuals 15,180,043,655 (14,600,521,870) 579,521,785 Local Corporates 4,936,647,013 (5,864,355,877) (927,708,864) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021