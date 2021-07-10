Markets
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
10 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.
=================================================
CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
FOR THE MONTHS OF JULY & AUG 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT
=================================================
08.07.2021 Thursday 12.07.21 Monday
09.07.2021 Friday 13.07.21 Tuesday
12.07.2021 Monday 14.07.21 Wednesday
13.07.2021 Tuesday 15.07.21 Thursday
14.07.2021 Wednesday 16.07.21 Friday
15.07.2021 Thursday 22.07.21* Thursday
16.07.2021 Friday 23.07.21 Friday
22.07.2021 Thursday 26.07.21 Monday
23.07.2021 Friday 27.07.21 Tuesday
26.07.2021 Monday 28.07.21 Wednesday
27.07.2021 Tuesday 29.07.21 Thursday
28.07.2021 Wednesday 30.07.21 Friday
29.07.2021 Thursday 02.08.21 Monday
30.07.2021 Friday 03.08.21 Tuesday
=================================================
NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.
*Due to Bank Holiday on Thursday, 1st July 2021, Merge Settlement will take places on Friday, 2nd July 2021 for the trading transactions of 29th and 20th June, 2021.
- Eid-ul-Azha: Monday 19th July to 21st July 2021 (Subject to the sight of moon)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.