ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF JULY & AUG 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
08.07.2021   Thursday     12.07.21         Monday
09.07.2021   Friday       13.07.21        Tuesday
12.07.2021   Monday       14.07.21      Wednesday
13.07.2021   Tuesday      15.07.21       Thursday
14.07.2021   Wednesday    16.07.21         Friday
15.07.2021   Thursday     22.07.21*      Thursday
16.07.2021   Friday       23.07.21         Friday
22.07.2021   Thursday     26.07.21         Monday
23.07.2021   Friday       27.07.21        Tuesday
26.07.2021   Monday       28.07.21      Wednesday
27.07.2021   Tuesday      29.07.21       Thursday
28.07.2021   Wednesday    30.07.21         Friday
29.07.2021   Thursday     02.08.21         Monday
30.07.2021   Friday       03.08.21        Tuesday
=================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

*Due to Bank Holiday on Thursday, 1st July 2021, Merge Settlement will take places on Friday, 2nd July 2021 for the trading transactions of 29th and 20th June, 2021.

  • Eid-ul-Azha: Monday 19th July to 21st July 2021 (Subject to the sight of moon)

