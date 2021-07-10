KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF JULY & AUG 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 08.07.2021 Thursday 12.07.21 Monday 09.07.2021 Friday 13.07.21 Tuesday 12.07.2021 Monday 14.07.21 Wednesday 13.07.2021 Tuesday 15.07.21 Thursday 14.07.2021 Wednesday 16.07.21 Friday 15.07.2021 Thursday 22.07.21* Thursday 16.07.2021 Friday 23.07.21 Friday 22.07.2021 Thursday 26.07.21 Monday 23.07.2021 Friday 27.07.21 Tuesday 26.07.2021 Monday 28.07.21 Wednesday 27.07.2021 Tuesday 29.07.21 Thursday 28.07.2021 Wednesday 30.07.21 Friday 29.07.2021 Thursday 02.08.21 Monday 30.07.2021 Friday 03.08.21 Tuesday =================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

*Due to Bank Holiday on Thursday, 1st July 2021, Merge Settlement will take places on Friday, 2nd July 2021 for the trading transactions of 29th and 20th June, 2021.

Eid-ul-Azha: Monday 19th July to 21st July 2021 (Subject to the sight of moon)

