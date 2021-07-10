KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (July 9, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 159.50 160.00 DKK 25.02 25.12 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.00 42.40 NOK 17.95 18.05 UAE DIRHAM 43.00 43.40 SEK 18.23 18.33 EURO 187.00 189.00 AUD $ 116.70 117.70 UK POUND 218.00 220.00 CAD $ 126.20 127.20 JAPANI YEN 1.42323 1.44323 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 171.61 172.61 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 24.50 =========================================================================

