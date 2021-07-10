KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (July 9, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 159.25 159.18 158.96 158.67 158.32 157.99 157.69 EUR 188.56 188.53 188.40 188.17 187.88 187.60 187.42 GBP 219.42 219.32 219.04 218.65 218.19 217.74 217.40 ===========================================================================

