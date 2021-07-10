Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (July 9, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 09.07.2021 VALUE 09.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0878% PA 0.6623% PA
For 12 months -0.0096% PA 0.8654% PA
For 2 Years -0.0096% PA 1.3654% PA
For 3 Years -0.0096% PA 1.6154% PA
For 4 years -0.0096% PA 1.8654% PA
For 5 years -0.0096% PA 1.9904% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 09.07.2021 VALUE 09.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1508% PA 0.5993% PA
For 12 Months 0.0796% PA 0.7954% PA
For 2 Years 0.0796% PA 1.2954% PA
For 3 Years 0.0796% PA 1.5454% PA
For 4 years 0.0796% PA 1.7954% PA
For 5 years 0.0796% PA 1.9204% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 09.07.2021 VALUE 09.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3017% PA 1.0517% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2806% PA 1.0306% PA
For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA
For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA
For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA
For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA
For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 09.07.2021 VALUE 09.07.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA
For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA
For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA
For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA
For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA
For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA
========================================================
