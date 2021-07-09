ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OSE says rubber futures' daily trading volume hits 33-year-low in June

  • The Japanese exchange's ribbed smoked sheet (RSS) futures have been a benchmark for the Asian rubber market since they were first offered in 1952.
Reuters Updated 09 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Osaka Exchange Inc's daily trading volume of its key rubber futures has fallen to the lowest in 33 years in June, an exchange spokesperson said on Friday, partly due to reduced trade by Chinese investors.

The Japanese exchange's ribbed smoked sheet (RSS) futures have been a benchmark for the Asian rubber market since they were first offered in 1952.

The average daily trading volume in June -- monthly turnover divided by the number of working days -- for the RSS futures fell to 2,255 contracts, marking the lowest since March 1988, Kohei Iwasaki, the exchange's spokesperson said.

Japanese rubber futures drop

"We think it was due to various reasons, but we presume that one of the reasons is that Chinese investors have cut back on trading in the wake of China's move to tighten regulations," he said.

China said in May it would strengthen price controls on iron ore, copper, corn and other major commodities in its 14th five-year plan for 2021 to 2025 to address abnormal fluctuations in prices.

In June, China announced plans to release industrial metals from its national reserves to curb commodity prices as Beijing struggled to cool a surge in metal prices this year fuelled by a post-pandemic economic recovery, ample global liquidity and speculative buying that has dented manufacturers' margins.

To boost trading volume, Osaka Exchange, which is part of Japan Exchange Group Inc, plans to consider measures to improve convenience for investors and bolster liquidity by attracting overseas investors in arbitrage trading with futures in other exchanges, such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the Singapore Exchange, Iwasaki said.

rubber Osaka Exchange rubber product Japanese exchange's

OSE says rubber futures' daily trading volume hits 33-year-low in June

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan's carmakers announce price reduction as tax cuts take effect

Taliban says controls 85 percent of Afghan territory

At least 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire

Agriculture R&D priority in CPEC Phase II, says Dawood

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters