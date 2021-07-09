ANL 32.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
ASL 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FCCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
GGGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
GGL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.05%)
HUMNL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
JSCL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.36%)
KAPCO 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-10.11%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.22%)
MDTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.28%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 172.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.67%)
PACE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.65%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.14%)
UNITY 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,217 Decreased By ▼ -85.97 (-0.31%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -221.85 (-0.46%)
KSE30 19,238 Decreased By ▼ -128.09 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC directs judicial officers to lead reserved social life

  • Instructs judges to avoid using social media
  • Warns of disciplinary action against judicial officers using their influence for postings and transfers
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Jul 2021

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a code of conduct for judicial officers across the province and directed them to lead a reserved social life.

A notification issued by the LHC registrar and addressed to all district and sessions judges in Punjab as well as judicial officers posted on ex-cadre stated the court has taken notice of elements exhibiting misconduct and asked officials to adhere to the directives.

"A judicial officer is supposed to lead a reserved social life, therefore, he should avoid using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and such other social media applications," the statement said.

President appoints Justice Bhatti as new LHC CJ

It also barred judicial officers from being included in "unofficial WhatsApp groups" and other "social media modes", along with sharing of "privileged" information. The use of mobile phones during court hours, apart from during intervals, was also prohibited.

The court warned of disciplinary action against judicial officers using their influence for postings/transfers.

It also warned of action against "oft and unnecessary" visits to the high court without going through the proper channels. In hardship cases, prior permission through the registrar shall be sought, it said.

"Keeping and displaying a blue light on an official or private vehicle of any judicial officer, or putting green plates on private vehicles shall also amount to misconduct and shall be strictly dealt with."

18 district and sessions judges get software to computerize record

It added that judicial officers are bound to strictly observe punctuality and wear an official uniform.

The court warned that if a judicial officer is found violating the instructions issued, strict disciplinary action will be taken and the misconduct would also be added to their personal file, which will be considered during the time of their promotion.

Lahore High Court social media notification judicial officers disciplinary action misconduct social life use of mobile phones code of conduct

LHC directs judicial officers to lead reserved social life

Criticality of higher tax collection stressed

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters