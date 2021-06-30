President appoints Justice Bhatti as new LHC CJ

(Karachi) President Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti as the next chief justice of the Lahore High Court, a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated.

Justice Bhatti will take oath as the new chief justice after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on July 5.

The notification stated that President Arif Alvi has appointed senior puisne judge Justice Bhatti as the next chief justice of the LHC. He will take oath on July 6.

Justice Bhatti was appointed the LHC’s additional judge in May 2011. He will retire as the chief justice in March 2024.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had recommended Senior Judge Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for appointment as the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.