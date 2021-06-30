ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
President appoints Justice Bhatti as new LHC CJ

  • Justice Bhatti will take oath as the new chief justice after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on July 5
  • The JCP had recommended Justice Bhatti's name for the chief justice
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 Jun 2021

(Karachi) President Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti as the next chief justice of the Lahore High Court, a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated.

Justice Bhatti will take oath as the new chief justice after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on July 5.

LHC CJ administers oath to 13 new additional judges

The notification stated that President Arif Alvi has appointed senior puisne judge Justice Bhatti as the next chief justice of the LHC. He will take oath on July 6.

Justice Bhatti was appointed the LHC’s additional judge in May 2011. He will retire as the chief justice in March 2024.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had recommended Senior Judge Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for appointment as the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

