18 district and sessions judges get software to computerize record

Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has handed over a software to 18 district and sessions judges to computerize the record of the district judiciary. A spokesman of the LHC said on Wednesday that the digital system introduced under the directions of LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan would help for fair and speedy justice in the province of the Punjab.

The LHC Chief Justice has also constituted a committee to monitor the digital system introduced in the district judiciary. The digital system would soon be implemented in all the district judiciary after digitalizing all its record. With the help of the digital system, record of any case could be found with one click.

The software would also be linked with the directorate of the district judiciary to monitor the record and the digital system of the district judiciary. The LHC had already arranged a training programme at the Punjab Judicial Academy to train the data entry operators.

