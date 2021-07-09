ANL 32.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
ASL 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FCCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
GGGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
GGL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.05%)
HUMNL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
JSCL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.36%)
KAPCO 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-10.11%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.22%)
MDTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.28%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 172.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.67%)
PACE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.65%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.14%)
UNITY 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,217 Decreased By ▼ -85.97 (-0.31%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -221.85 (-0.46%)
KSE30 19,238 Decreased By ▼ -128.09 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Afghan Taliban say capture key border crossing with Iran

  • The port of Islam Qala is now under our full control and we will try to put it back in operation today, Zabihullah Mujahid
AFP 09 Jul 2021

KABUL: The Taliban said on Friday they had captured Afghanistan's biggest border crossing with Iran, as the insurgents continued a blistering offensive across the country.

"The port of Islam Qala is now under our full control and we will try to put it back in operation today," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the insurgents, told AFP.

There was no immediate confirmation of the border crossing's fall from the government, and the Taliban's claim could not be independently verified.

Islam Qala is one of the major ports in Afghanistan, through which Kabul conducts most of its official trade with Iran.

It is the second key border crossing the insurgents have captured since they launched a sweeping offensive in early May as US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal.

Afghan hospital burns after attack; Taliban seize border post in north

Last month the Taliban captured Shir Khan Bandar, Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan, after fierce fighting that saw hundreds of Afghan troops flee over to the neighbouring country.

