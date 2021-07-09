ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.67%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.25%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.04%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.92%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 174.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.2%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,221 Decreased By ▼ -9.24 (-0.18%)
BR30 27,212 Decreased By ▼ -90.97 (-0.33%)
KSE100 47,822 Decreased By ▼ -231.34 (-0.48%)
KSE30 19,233 Decreased By ▼ -132.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
UK economy climbs 0.8% in May as lockdown eases

  • It was a fourth consecutive month of growth, leaving the economy 3.1-percent below the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020
AFP Updated 09 Jul 2021

LONDON: Britain's economy grew by 0.8 percent in May as restaurants and pubs welcomed customers back indoors for the first time since the end of last year, official data showed Friday.

It was a fourth consecutive month of growth, leaving the economy 3.1-percent below the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Output meanwhile grew 3.6 percent in the three months to May, "mainly because of strong retail sales and the reopening of food and beverage service activities", the ONS added.

