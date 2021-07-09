Markets
UK economy climbs 0.8% in May as lockdown eases
- It was a fourth consecutive month of growth, leaving the economy 3.1-percent below the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020
Updated 09 Jul 2021
LONDON: Britain's economy grew by 0.8 percent in May as restaurants and pubs welcomed customers back indoors for the first time since the end of last year, official data showed Friday.
It was a fourth consecutive month of growth, leaving the economy 3.1-percent below the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
Output meanwhile grew 3.6 percent in the three months to May, "mainly because of strong retail sales and the reopening of food and beverage service activities", the ONS added.
