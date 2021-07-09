ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.67%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -10.03 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,209 Decreased By ▼ -93.89 (-0.34%)
KSE100 47,811 Decreased By ▼ -241.73 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,226 Decreased By ▼ -140.39 (-0.72%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Jul 09, 2021
CBOT soybeans neutral in $13.03-1/4 to $13.31-1/2 range

  • A break above $13.31-1/2 could open the way towards $13.66-1/4
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract looks neutral in a range of $13.03-1/4 to $13.31-1/2 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $13.31-1/2 could open the way towards $13.66-1/4. However, the bias could be towards the downside, as the contract is riding on a wave C from $14.23, which may travel into $11.83-1/2 to $12.74-3/4 range.

A break below $13.03-1/4 could confirm the continuation of the wave C towards $12.74-3/4. On the daily chart, the contract could have ended its pullback around a resistance at $13.33-1/2.

CBOT soybeans may retest narrow resistance zone of $14.15-3/4 to $14.24-1/2

It is falling towards $12.88-1/2, which is pointed by a short rising trendline.

A break above $13.33-1/2 could open the way towards $13.89-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

