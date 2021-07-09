ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPA with KE, revised agreements with IPPs: Senate body expresses annoyance at PD’s failure to furnish copies

Mushtaq Ghumman 09 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Power on Thursday expressed annoyance at Power Division’s failure to provide it the copies of Sale Purchase Agreements (SPA) with KE and revised agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Presided over by Senator Saifullah Abro, the Committee was given a detailed briefing on agreements with the IPPs along with technology, circular debt and reasons for its growth, KE’s agreement and its payables and receivables.

Secretary Power, Ali Raza Bhutta informed the committee that the Power Division is considering using a specific quantity of local coal in imported coal-fired power plants. He said 15 projects of 3035 MW were established under the power policy 2002.

A presentation given to the Committee says that the federal government issued the policy framework and package of incentives for power sector generation projects (policy 1994) in March 1994 in the face of an acute power shortage in the country. The government estimated a conservative 8 per cent demand growth over the next 25 years. Two projects - Hubco and Kapco - were established before the announcement of the 1994 Policy.

“We are thinking of conducting a study on volume of investment and saving in case some percentage of local coal is used in imported coal-fired power plants,” he added.

The Secretary Power pointed out that the countries that are giving lectures to us on hazards of coal are generating far more electricity from this fuel than Pakistan.

Some of the members raised the issue of unscheduled load shedding of “18 hours” in KPK at a time when the government claims that generation is over 24,000 MW.

Additional Secretary Power Division, Waseem Mukhtar stated that 13161 MW hydel generation will be added to the system by 2028. Presently, hydel generation is 9436 MW. In 2020, hydel generation was 23,470 MW.

Managing Director NTDC Muhammad Ayub informed the committee that currently demand is around 26,500 MW whereas generation recorded at 24,280 MW on July 7, 2021 of which the share of hydel generation was 4,794 MW. He said 1000 MW electricity is being supplied to KE.

He also shared generation from different sources, including, Wapda, IPPs hydle, IPPs, Gencos, wind, solar and bagasse.

During the course of hearing, some Committee members showed their ignorance about electricity from bagasse. One Senator, who is a senior man in PTI, enquired: “what is baggase?” Another Senator, who was Chairman of Power Standing Committee for a few years, thought bagasse is Chukaandar (beet).

Senator Fida Muhammad said that copies of agreements with IPPs and KE should be shared with the committee so that it is aware of the date of expired pacts.

The officials of CPPA-G informed the committee that Rs 260 billion was added to the circular debt during the first eleven months i.e. July-May 2020-21, of which Rs 60 billion is of KE.

Senator Talha Mehmood said he was surprised to see the figures of circular debt. When he enquired from Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KE, Moonis Ali as to why the power utility is not paying Rs 60 billion for power it purchased during the year, he replied that the volume of power utility receivables is about Rs 300 billion against federal and provincial governments.

“We are ready to pay the reconciled amount and have already asked federal government to deduct this amount from its receivables,” he added.

Additional Secretary Power, Waseem Mukhtar informed the committee that the issue of receivables and payables would be resolved through arbitration.

At this CEO KE said that his company is also ready to resolve receivables/ payables dispute through arbitration, adding that whatever decision will be taken by the Arbitrator, must be accepted by all the concerned parties.

The Standing Committee expressed annoyance at the Power Division for not providing copies of the agreement between KE and GoP.

Additional Secretary Power said that KE’s Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) is with the Privatisation Commission not the Power Division. However, the copy of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) that expired in 2015 is with the Power Division.

The Committee Members appeared confused about the difference between Sale Purchase Agreement and Power Purchase Agreement.

Chairman Standing Committee claimed that Power Division is not cooperating with the Standing Committee on the provision of agreement with KE, adding that perhaps all the stakeholders do not want the committee to enquire about KE.

CEO KE informed the Committee that PPA is with the power utility but not the SPA. Additional Secretary also stated that PPA is available with the Power Division but SPA is with Privatisation Commission.

At this Chairman Standing Committee advised not to use the law of the jungle. “We will get details of all the agreements including KE and IPPs,” he continued.

During discussion, it was noted that all is not above board with respect to the newly appointed BoDs of Discos as several members including Hesco Board’s Chairman is on multiple Boards. The Standing Committee also sought details of Boards of power Distribution Companies (Discos).

The Committee also sought details of deaths along with compensation to Discos’ staff and general public in different companies during the last one year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE IPPs KE HUBCO Power Division Senate Standing Committee Saifullah Abro Ali Raza Bhutta KAPCO hydel generation Waseem Mukhtar

SPA with KE, revised agreements with IPPs: Senate body expresses annoyance at PD’s failure to furnish copies

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

PVMA offices: CCP carries out search, inspection action

PM directs completion of ‘agri dashboard’

Consultancy services for K-IV project: Rs1.14bn contract awarded to JV

GST assessment: FBR withdraws fixation of sugar price at Rs60/kg

Electoral reforms: AGP meets CEC

Govt decides to start registration of all foreign nationals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters