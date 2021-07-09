ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Electoral reforms: AGP meets CEC

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 09 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of considering its ‘valid’ input in the government’s electoral reforms agenda, following a crucial meeting between Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, while the government is unlikely to retract from its electoral reforms agenda. In the meeting, the AGP is said to have conveyed to CEC that government wants to take all stakeholders on board over its electoral reforms agenda.

Senior government officials told Business Recorder that government may bring some amendments in Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Elections (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 that have been passed by the National Assembly and pending in Senate but it would not budge back from the electoral reforms agenda.

The CEC officials assured the AGP of ECP’s complete support over government’s plan to introduce Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in general elections and internet voting (i-voting) for overseas Pakistanis.

A cabinet member requesting anonymity said, “In the Constitution of Pakistan or even in election laws, there is no clause that binds the government to take ECP into confidence on any bill that deals with electoral matters, even if it directly concerns ECP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Federal Government general elections ECP Sikandar Sultan Raja Constitution of Pakistan electoral matters

Electoral reforms: AGP meets CEC

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

PVMA offices: CCP carries out search, inspection action

PM directs completion of ‘agri dashboard’

Consultancy services for K-IV project: Rs1.14bn contract awarded to JV

GST assessment: FBR withdraws fixation of sugar price at Rs60/kg

Govt decides to start registration of all foreign nationals

SPA with KE, revised agreements with IPPs: Senate body expresses annoyance at PD’s failure to furnish copies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters