Sindh govt to appoint Murtaza as Karachi administrator

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to appoint Murtaza Wahab as Administrator of Karachi. According to sources Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab will be appointed as new Administrator of Karachi on the directive of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

In this regard, the notification of appointment is likely to be issued next week. Murtaza Wahab has been given the task of improving the infrastructure of Karachi, said sources.

Expressing reservations over the decision, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Sindh government was appointing Murtaza Wahab as Administrator to usurp federal development funds.