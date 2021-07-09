Markets
09 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2239.00 2508.50 9451.50 2306.50 18309.00 32999.00 2944.00 2442.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2239.00 2508.50 9451.50 2306.50 18309.00 32999.00 2944.00 2442.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2528.00 9483.00 2311.50 18317.00 31785.00 2962.00 2410.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2528.00 9483.00 2311.50 18317.00 31785.00 2962.00 2410.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27700.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27700.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
