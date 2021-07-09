Markets
09 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 8, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
536,026,900 301,163,396 24,187,014,364 12,870,477,251
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,319,298,496 (1,625,349,757) (306,051,260)
Local Individuals 18,734,302,506 (20,210,872,996) (1,476,570,489)
Local Corporates 9,463,286,483 (7,680,664,732) 1,782,621,749
