KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 8, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 536,026,900 301,163,396 24,187,014,364 12,870,477,251 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,319,298,496 (1,625,349,757) (306,051,260) Local Individuals 18,734,302,506 (20,210,872,996) (1,476,570,489) Local Corporates 9,463,286,483 (7,680,664,732) 1,782,621,749 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021