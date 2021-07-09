ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF JULY & AUG 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
07.07.2021    Wednesday   09.07.2021       Friday
08.07.2021    Thursday    12.07.2021       Monday
09.07.2021    Friday      13.07.2021      Tuesday
12.07.2021    Monday      14.07.2021    Wednesday
13.07.2021    Tuesday     15.07.2021     Thursday
14.07.2021    Wednesday   16.07.2021       Friday
15.07.2021    Thursday    22.07.2021*    Thursday
16.07.2021    Friday      23.07.2021       Friday
22.07.2021    Thursday    26.07.2021       Monday
23.07.2021    Friday      27.07.2021      Tuesday
26.07.2021    Monday      28.07.2021    Wednesday
27.07.2021    Tuesday     29.07.2021     Thursday
28.07.2021    Wednesday   30.07.2021       Friday
29.07.2021    Thursday    02.08.2021       Monday
30.07.2021    Friday      03.08.2021      Tuesday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

  • Eid-ul-Azha: Monday 19th July to 21st July 2021 (Subject to the sight of moon)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

