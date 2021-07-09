KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (July 8, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 158.80 158.73 158.52 158.24 157.89 157.56 157.26 EUR 187.30 187.28 187.16 186.93 186.63 186.36 186.18 GBP 218.88 218.78 218.52 218.14 217.67 217.23 216.88 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021