ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
U.S. natural gas gain over 2pc after smaller-than-expected storage build

  • The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 16 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 2.
Reuters Updated 09 Jul 2021

U.S. natural gas futures climbed more than 2pc on Thursday after a federal report showed last week's storage build was much smaller than expected, as demand for cooling remained high and LNG exports to Mexico soared.

Front-month gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9.2 cents by 2:49 p.m. EDT to settle 2.6pc higher at $3.688 per million British thermal units.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 16 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 2.

That was less than the 34-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a build of 57 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 63 bcf.

U.S. natural gas up to 30-month high on output drop, soaring global prices

Last week's storage injection brought stockpiles up to 2.574 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 6.8pc below the five-year average for the period and 17.6pc below the same week a year ago.

"We do seem to have a tighter gas market this year, driven mainly by an expected increase in demand as we recover from the pandemic and record breaking exports to Mexico," said Zhen Zhu, economist at Oklahoma City-based C.H. Guernsey.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.9 bcfd this week to 92.7 bcfd next week.

Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit, said that while the United States was moving into its highest demand period for air conditioning use, gas production could also increase along with oil production, acting as a "bulwark" against higher prices.

There could be tightness in the market for a few weeks, but demand should recede toward the end of August while gas production ticks up, reversing the tightness, Steeves added.

US natural gas futures edge up on rising global gas prices

On Wednesday, the EIA projected an increase in U.S. natural gas production in 2021 in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

The EIA said dry gas production could rise to 96.99 bcfd in 2021 from 95.81 bcfd in 2020 before rising to 99.63 bcfd in 2022.

Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July.

That compares with an average of 92.2 bcfd in June and an all-time high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 11 bcfd so far in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in June, but still below April's record 11.5 bcfd.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.4 bcfd so far in July, down from a record 6.7 bcfd in June.

