ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US has not asked PM for military bases, govt bringing it up on its own: Bilawal

  • Last month, the premier had stated that Pakistan will "absolutely not" allow any bases
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Jul 2021

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday claimed that it is false that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a stand against the United States by refusing to allow it to set up military bases in Pakistan.

"The US had not made any request for the bases to the Pakistani government," he claimed.

Absolutely not, says PM to allowing US bases in Pakistan post Afghanistan withdrawal

While addressing a public gathering for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, Bilawal claimed that only PPP took a stand against Washington and closed the country's military bases during its tenure.

"You must have been hearing that the US will not be given bases and the prime minister has taken a stand [...] to tell you the truth, no one has even asked him, no one has made him a phone call, no one has asked him for a base, he is just saying it on his own," the PPP leader alleged.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that Pakistan will "absolutely not" allow any bases and territory to be used by the United States for targeted counter-terrorism operations and strategic action inside Afghanistan.

Haleem for holding inquiry into plane ‘misuse’ by Bilawal

“Absolutely not. There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not,” the prime minister told Axios in an interview on HBO.

The PPP Chairman stated in his speech that the former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf provided these bases to the United States, adding that "If today they're still closed then because of whom? Because of the PPP".

"And this strength is only in a national and democratic parliament, this puppet govt does not have that strength to do such big things," he said, referring to the PTI government.

Pakistan United States PPP Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto military bases

US has not asked PM for military bases, govt bringing it up on its own: Bilawal

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

‘Futuristic step’, PM launches Pakistan's first ever E-bike

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Govt to ensure provision of high-quality digital services to people: Qureshi

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 gains over 800 points to power past 48,000

Biden to speak Thursday about Afghanistan amid swift US pullout

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters