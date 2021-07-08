ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
Mufti Taqi Usmani survives knife attack in Karachi

  • Attacker has been handed over to the police
Aisha Mahmood 08 Jul 2021

Karachi: Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani survived a knife at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi on Thursday morning.

The scholar was attacked after Fajar prayers when a man approached him on the pretext of talking to him. However, the mufti's guards intercepted the attacker, Aaj TV reported. The attacker has been handed over to the police.

In 2019, Mufti Usmani survived an assassination bid while two security guards lost their lives in a terrorist attack. He was on his way to nearby Baitul-Mukarram Mosque to lead the Friday prayers when four armed men on two motorbikes intercepted his car.

Taqi Usmani survives attack; two guards killed

Maulana Amir Shahab, also a cleric of Darul Uloom Korangi, sustained bullet injuries in the 2019 attack, while four men were killed.

