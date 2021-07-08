Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and Cheema meet PM

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son MNA Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, on Wednesday, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, and Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood were also present in the meeting, during which the political situation in Punjab was discussed.

Besides, the provincial budget, smooth budget proceedings in the provincial assembly and completion of the Punjab Assembly new building were talked about in the meeting. The meeting also discussed the joint efforts of two political parties – PTI and PML-Q – and their cooperation for the progress and prosperity in Punjab.

