Leading Palestinian figure Ahmad Jibril dies

DAMASCUS: Ahmad Jibril, a leading Palestinian commander for decades, died Wednesday in the Syrian capital aged 83, his son said. “He died of natural causes after suffering from illness,” Bader Jibril said.

Jibril was the founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command.

His PFLP-GC group announced his death, while two of his friends confirmed to AFP he died of an illness in a Damascus hospital.

Jibril founded the PFLP-GC in 1968 after breaking away from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The leader was famed for his opposition to any Palestinian negotiations with Israel.