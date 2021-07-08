Key Argentina grains port snarled by worker protests, blockades

BUENOS AIRES: Protests by workers in Argentina’s key grains hub Rosario have snarled exports with roads blocked at some of the area’s key ports, an industry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The protest of construction workers began late on Tuesday and on Wednesday spread to the entire districts of Puerto General San Martín and Timbúes, north of Rosario, affecting shipments of one of the world’s largest food exporters.

“There are pickets at the entrances to the plants. All ports are stopped. They cannot unload or load ships. There is a terrible congestion with trucks,” said Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (Capym).