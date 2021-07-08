Markets
LME official prices
08 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2239.00 2529.50 9528.00 2320.50 18541.00 32758.00 2949.50 2431.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2239.00 2529.50 9528.00 2320.50 18541.00 32758.00 2949.50 2431.50
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2551.00 9558.50 2313.50 18550.00 31716.00 2967.00 2400.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2551.00 9558.50 2313.50 18550.00 31716.00 2967.00 2400.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27613.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27613.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
