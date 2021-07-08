Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 7, 2021).
08 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 7, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
461,342,981 274,969,195 16,935,039,013 9,351,963,176
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 924,358,277 (882,962,594) 41,395,683
Local Individuals 12,807,139,205 (13,246,379,798) (439,240,593)
Local Corporates 6,482,465,896 (6,084,620,986) 397,844,910
===============================================================================
