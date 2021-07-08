KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 7, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 461,342,981 274,969,195 16,935,039,013 9,351,963,176 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 924,358,277 (882,962,594) 41,395,683 Local Individuals 12,807,139,205 (13,246,379,798) (439,240,593) Local Corporates 6,482,465,896 (6,084,620,986) 397,844,910 ===============================================================================

