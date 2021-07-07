Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
07 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
602,995,022 358,187,417 19,809,936,900 11,134,443,696
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,182,141,403 (1,064,124,579) 118,016,823
Local Individuals 15,486,656,117 (15,322,435,740) 164,220,377
Local Corporates 6,567,662,248 (6,849,899,448) (282,237,200)
