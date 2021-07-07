KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 602,995,022 358,187,417 19,809,936,900 11,134,443,696 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,182,141,403 (1,064,124,579) 118,016,823 Local Individuals 15,486,656,117 (15,322,435,740) 164,220,377 Local Corporates 6,567,662,248 (6,849,899,448) (282,237,200) ===============================================================================

