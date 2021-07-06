Govt has dismantled India's terror network in Balochistan to great extent: Fawad

(Karachi) Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has dismantled India's terror network in Balochistan to a great extent.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Fawad further said: "Now we have to set an agenda for talks with Balochistan nationalists."

Regarding development projects in Balochistan, the minister maintained that the federal government intended to complete 131 projects worth Rs731 billion in the province.

"The Balochistan government's development package, for this year alone, is Rs180 billion," he added.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan holds Balochistan close to his heart."

On July 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Gwadar said he is mulling to hold talks with angry Baloch in Balochistan so that hostile elements, including India, could not use them to spread chaos.

He stated that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif made 24 visits to London, 23 of which were private and did not visit Balochistan twice, while Zardari made 51 visits to Dubai and never once visited Balochistan.

The premier pointed out that in a parliamentary system, the politics of political parties is towards winning elections and they do everything they can to become the prime minister by winning more seats.

The PM said his government announced the historic development package for Balochistan to alleviate the sense of deprivation on the people of the province.

He said that in the past, the areas of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA were neglected, and no money was spent on human development due to which these areas lagged behind.