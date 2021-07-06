ANL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.3%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.82%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
FCCL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.37%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.52%)
GGL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.77%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.2%)
NETSOL 169.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.14%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PRL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
SNGP 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
TELE 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.86%)
UNITY 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
WTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 15.61 (0.3%)
BR30 26,770 Decreased By ▼ -14.22 (-0.05%)
KSE100 47,514 Increased By ▲ 138.81 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,077 Increased By ▲ 82.11 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt has dismantled India's terror network in Balochistan to great extent: Fawad

  • Says govt now intends to engage with Balochistan nationalists
  • Intends to complete 131 projects worth Rs731 billion in the province
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 06 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has dismantled India's terror network in Balochistan to a great extent.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Fawad further said: "Now we have to set an agenda for talks with Balochistan nationalists."

Regarding development projects in Balochistan, the minister maintained that the federal government intended to complete 131 projects worth Rs731 billion in the province.

"The Balochistan government's development package, for this year alone, is Rs180 billion," he added.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan holds Balochistan close to his heart."

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

On July 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Gwadar said he is mulling to hold talks with angry Baloch in Balochistan so that hostile elements, including India, could not use them to spread chaos.

He stated that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif made 24 visits to London, 23 of which were private and did not visit Balochistan twice, while Zardari made 51 visits to Dubai and never once visited Balochistan.

The premier pointed out that in a parliamentary system, the politics of political parties is towards winning elections and they do everything they can to become the prime minister by winning more seats.

Governance structure: Balochistan govt initiates revamping

The PM said his government announced the historic development package for Balochistan to alleviate the sense of deprivation on the people of the province.

He said that in the past, the areas of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA were neglected, and no money was spent on human development due to which these areas lagged behind.

tweet Balochistan government development projects Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry India's terrorist network agenda for talks

Govt has dismantled India's terror network in Balochistan to great extent: Fawad

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

Gwadar steps up a gear

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters