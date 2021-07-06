KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

ISLAMABAD: Seven regional countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya and Qatar on Monday expressed their commitment for cooperation on the development of Gwadar.

With their respective ambassadors present at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the regional countries showed their support for the development of Pakistan’s port city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion also witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding with the Government of China for carrying out development projects in Gwadar. The accords included the implementation agreement on setting up of 1.2 MGD desalination plant to resolve the shortage of drinking water for the residents of Gwadar.

Other agreement included China’s grant for solar generators for South Balochistan, and the groundbreaking of North Gwadar Free Zone and Enterprises.

Also on the occasion, the Chinese investors, through video-link from Shanghai, showed the ‘Expression of Commitment for Investment’. Those who pledged to invest in Balochistan’s different sectors included Huang Weiguo (textile), Huang Daoyuan (prefabricated technology), Fang Hongyan (agriculture), Shen Jian (wool spinning), David Dia and Chen Yi (dairy processing) and Bao Dequan (textile).

The factories inaugurated on the occasion included chemical fertilizer factory, Gwadar Animal Vaccination factory and lubricant factory, besides the opening of Gwadar Tissue Plant Laboratory.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi were present. Earlier, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani briefed the ambassadors on the model of Gwadar Free Port Zone and the facilities being provided at the seaport.