Dialogue only way to resolve Afghan conflict: governor

LAHORE: Terming dialogue as the only way to resolve the Afghan conflict, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that no power in the world including United States can defeat the Afghan Taliban.

"Pakistan is in favor of the government in Afghanistan according to the will of Afghan people," he said, adding: "Pakistan is the biggest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan."

Talking to media after laying the foundation stone of 106 projects of Punjab Aab Pak Authority (PAPA) and inaugurating filtration plants of welfare organization Muslim Hand in Kashmir Colony, Gujranwala, the governor said that anti-state forces including India are unable to digest peace in Pakistan. He said the Authority is doing its job successfully and by the end of this year, more than 100 million people will get clean water in Punjab.

