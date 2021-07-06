ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Indian shares climb

Reuters 06 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended points away from record levels on Monday, lifted by strong gains in financials and on hopes of a sustained economic recovery with wider availability of Covid-19 vaccines.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.71% higher at 15,834.35 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.75% at 52,880. The Nifty 50 is on track to reverse the 0.87% drop clocked last week.

Both indexes scaled all-time highs last month aided by a steady dip in Covid-19 cases, relaxation of pandemic-led curbs and a rise in daily vaccinations.

With software services giant Tata Consultancy Services set to report first quarter earnings on July 8, investors are hopeful that strong results will boost the market sentiment.

The Nifty Bank index closed up 1.16%, boosted by top private sector lender HDFC Bank. The lender’s shares ended 1.1% higher after it reported strong growth in loans and deposits. The Nifty PSU Bank index also closed 0.93% higher.

Shares of top automakers helped the Nifty Auto index close 0.57% higher as Royal Enfield-maker Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Jaguar Land Rover-parent Tata Motors ended between 0.4% and 1.7% higher on June sales data.

Panacea Biotec shares rose as much as 9% after the biotechnology firm got the Indian drug regulator’s nod to manufacture the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The Economic Times reported Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine was likely to be available in a few major government hospitals in India by July 15.

Shares of agrochemical firm India Pesticides jumped as much as 24.3% to 368 rupees in their market debut.

