Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
06 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 5, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
555,362,531 347,160,159 18,235,839,963 11,282,330,597
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 913,357,546 (1,937,875,154) (1,024,517,607)
Local Individuals 14,324,294,279 (12,724,432,914) 1,599,861,364
Local Corporates 5,236,441,277 (5,811,785,034) (575,343,757)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.