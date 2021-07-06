KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 5, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 555,362,531 347,160,159 18,235,839,963 11,282,330,597 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 913,357,546 (1,937,875,154) (1,024,517,607) Local Individuals 14,324,294,279 (12,724,432,914) 1,599,861,364 Local Corporates 5,236,441,277 (5,811,785,034) (575,343,757) ===============================================================================

