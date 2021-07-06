KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== .Sui Northern Gas 30.06.2020 40% (f) 5,997.709 9.46 29.07.2021 22.07.2021 Pipelines Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. To AGM 29.07.2021 Sui Northern Gas 30.09.2020 - 3,180.530 5.01 - - Pipelines Limited 1st Quarter (KELSC-5) - - - - - 27.07.2021 K-ELECTRIC LIMITED To 03.08.2021 SME Leasing Limited - - - - 26.07.2021 17.07.2021 10.00.a.m. To EOGM 26.07.2021 ===============================================================================================================

