Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
06 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
.Sui Northern Gas 30.06.2020 40% (f) 5,997.709 9.46 29.07.2021 22.07.2021
Pipelines Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. To
AGM 29.07.2021
Sui Northern Gas 30.09.2020 - 3,180.530 5.01 - -
Pipelines Limited 1st Quarter
(KELSC-5) - - - - - 27.07.2021
K-ELECTRIC LIMITED To 03.08.2021
SME Leasing Limited - - - - 26.07.2021 17.07.2021
10.00.a.m. To
EOGM 26.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
