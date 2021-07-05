ANL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.42%)
ASC 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.13%)
ASL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
AVN 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.69%)
DGKC 116.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.7%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.2%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
HASCOL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-9.76%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
JSCL 22.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.64%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
POWER 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
PPL 86.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.33%)
WTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,157 Decreased By ▼ -27.08 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,885 Decreased By ▼ -241.44 (-0.89%)
KSE100 47,478 Decreased By ▼ -208.2 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,028 Decreased By ▼ -72.49 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops as surveys peg higher end-June stocks, output

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 11 ringgit
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, shaving off some of last week's gains, as surveys projected a rise in end-June stockpiles and production ahead of official data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 11 ringgit, or 0.29%, to 3,778 ringgit ($909.48) a tonne during early trade. It added 7.6% last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of June likely hit a nine-month high, rising 7.5% from May to 1.69 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

  • Production in the world's second-largest producer likely rose 7% from May to 1.68 million tonnes, while exports were seen jumping 10% to 1.39 million tonnes, the survey showed.

    • The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release June supply and demand data on July 12.

    • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.7%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for a public holiday.

    • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,602 ringgit to 3,691 ringgit per tonne, as it faces a resistance at 3,853 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

Palm drops as surveys peg higher end-June stocks, output

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters