Palm drops as surveys peg higher end-June stocks, output

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, shaving off some of last week's gains, as surveys projected a rise in end-June stockpiles and production ahead of official data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 11 ringgit, or 0.29%, to 3,778 ringgit ($909.48) a tonne during early trade. It added 7.6% last week.

FUNDAMENTALS