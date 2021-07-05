ANL 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
ASC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
DGKC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.73 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.93%)
TRG 165.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.15%)
UNITY 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.15%)
WTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.45%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,017 Decreased By ▼ -110 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,646 Decreased By ▼ -40.15 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,081 Decreased By ▼ -19.55 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise on lower virus cases, vaccines boost; financials jump

  • Both the indexes shed 0.87% last week
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares kickstarted the week higher on Monday, with financial stocks seeing strong gains, as falling COVID-19 infections and indications of more availability of vaccines raised hopes of a sustained reopening of the economy.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.43% each at 15,790.70 and 52,711.21, respectively.

Both the indexes shed 0.87% last week.

The Nifty Bank index added 0.74%, boosted by top lenders HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Panacea Biotec soared 9% after the biotechnology firm got the Indian drug regulator's nod to make the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The Economic Times reported that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was likely to reach India this week and will be available in few major government hospitals by July 15.

Meanwhile, India's Bharat Biotech said over the weekend that its vaccine, Covaxin, showed 93.4% efficacy against severe COVID-19 in late-stage trials.

Investors now await the Markit composite and services PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) data - an indicator that helps predict economic trends in the rapidly developing services sector - due later in the day.

Among other shares, DMart owner Avenue Supermarts rose 2.4% after the supermarket chain posted a 31% rise in June-quarter revenue, while agrochemical firm India Pesticides jumped 18.2% in its market debut.

Asian markets extended their rally and took global equities to a record high after a US jobs report signalled that the economic recovery remained intact.

Indian shares Moderna blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index HDFC Bank Axis Bank

Indian shares rise on lower virus cases, vaccines boost; financials jump

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters