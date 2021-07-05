ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indian terrorist activities: Pakistan shares solid evidences: Qureshi

NNI 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that they had already shared solid evidences of Indian state sponsor terrorism inside Pakistan with the international community, which was, once again, vindicated after its involvement in Johar Town, Lahore blast.

In a press statement, the foreign minister expressed the confidence that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would take action against India after evaluating these vital evidences.

He said now, they have irrefutable evidences of Indian terror financing. "Is not a responsibility of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hold India accountable for its terror financing? If any action is not taken, then it will show dual standards," the minister maintained while posing a question.

The foreign minister said that it was their right to raise voice against such double standards. If FATF did not take any notice of India's financing of terrorism, then it would appear that the forum was a political forum and not a technical one.

Qureshi lauded efforts of the investigation agencies, counter terrorism department, agencies and Punjab police for showing their professionalism in unearthing the characters involved in the heinous Johar Town blast.

He said that he along with the National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf had held a presser some time back, in which they had shared their concerns with the world community.

The world was provided with evidences over Indian training of terrorists and supply of weapons, besides its terror financing, he said.

Qureshi said they had sent dossier of evidences to the United Nations, ambassadors of P-5 countries, diplomatic community and media. If the earlier evidences were taken seriously by them, terror incidents like the one in Johar Town, Lahore and several other terrorist acts in Balochistan would not have taken place, taking toll of precious human lives, he said.

The foreign minister also reiterated that Pakistan had taken steps against money laundering and terror financing through effective legislation as in the past, the national resources were plundered and laundered outside the country.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Qureshi financial action task force Indian terrorist activities

Indian terrorist activities: Pakistan shares solid evidences: Qureshi

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM to visit Gwadar today

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.