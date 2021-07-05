ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NCOC issues guidelines for Eidul Azha

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday issued detailed instructions to all the federating units for managing Eid-ul-Azha under strict Covid-19 safety protocols with cattle markets to be established outside the cities across the country.

The NCOC has directed the provincial authorities to ensure that in the light of these guidelines, coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs) would be implemented in the Cattle Markets.

It was mandatory for all staff and livestock vendors to be vaccinated whereas the administration of the market was responsible to provide facilities for hand sanitizer, masks and rapid antigen test (RAT) at entry points, it added. However, there was ban on buying and selling of sacrificial animals inside the city.

The Forum has also released a proposed layout of model cattle market alongwith important guidelines to be followed in the market including, screening of all persons entering the cattle market, availability of veterinary doctor to check animal health at the entrance and arduous control measures mainly at entry, exit, marshalling area and control on number of persons inside cattle market through token system etc that may be devised as per need. The guidelines also included that elaborate sign posting or guidance arrangement to prevent overcrowding should be ensured alongwith strict compliance of social distancing and wearing of mask.

Moreover, on site continuous awareness campaign through displaying of banners should be made whereas no physical touching or checking of animals would be allowed. The market administrations should ensure availability of emergency services at each market, masks, sanitizers, water, shade etc at the venue along with regular disinfection of the area.

The Forum also apprised that the country successfully exceeded total number of vaccinated individuals beyond 16.6 million with more than 830,000 vaccines administered in the month of June.

It added that a delegation led by DG NCOC visited Gilgit-Baltistan to review the overall situation and vaccination process in the region. The delegation inspected the vaccination centres at Gilgit, Shiger and Hunza and assured the stakeholders that the NCOC has decided to vaccinate 100 percent of the registered population in all tourist destinations. A special team was also formed in Gilgit-Baltistan to prevent coronavirus surge and improve vaccination process.

NCOC SOPs National Command Operation Centre Eidul Azha guidelines

NCOC issues guidelines for Eidul Azha

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM to visit Gwadar today

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.