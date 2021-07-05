Local govts and democratic state - II

In fact, our aristocratic political establishment does not want to share power with its lower middle and working class political workers. The leadership of political parties seems to be reluctant to transform the society from bureaucracy to democracy and transfer of autonomy to the grass root level. The institution of local government is the only viable tool to achieve this goal. At present, the provincial cabinet and bureaucracy enjoys the benefits of provincial autonomy granted by the constitution under 18th amendment. The larger public interest requires the implementation of Article 140A of the constitution in letter and spirit in framing the local government laws. It is high time for the workers of political parties to rise to the occasion and pressurise their leadership to hold local bodies elections without any further loss of time.

(Concluded)

Mahfooz un Nabi Khan (Karachi)

