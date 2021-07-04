Kamyab Pakistan Programme to be launched in ‘next few days’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday decided to launch the ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ program- a multi-dimensional social welfare initiative- at the national level immediately from the ongoing month of July.

According to details, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired a meeting regarding the program today that was also attended by SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, head of National Bank, and other government functionaries.

It was decided that the program would be launched in the ongoing month and housing projects, skill development and loan schemes, health cards and agricultural loans would be brought under the Kamyab Pakistan program.

With upto Rs500,000 interest-free loans planned, the finance minister said that 4 million families nationwide would become a part of the initiative.

“Farmers will receive interest-free loans for improving harvest and other business opportunities,” Shaukat Tarin said adding that the population in provinces would also get universal health coverage.

“This is the biggest social welfare initiative launched by the incumbent government,” he said adding that one person from a family would receive technical education free of cost while a low-cost housing scheme would also be made part of this multi-dimensional initiative.

Speaking during the meeting SAPM Usman Dar said that every Pakistani would be able to avail the program directly.

“We have finalized financing modes with the finance minister and would launch the program in the next few days,” he said.