NAB seeks Interpol's help to bring back Zardari's 'front man'

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has decided to approach Interpol besides utilizing all other resources in order to bring back the alleged front man of Asif Zardari, Younus Kidwai, in fake bank accounts case, sources said on Saturday.

The sources privy to the matter said that Younus Kidwai is blamed for receiving bribes and kickbacks allegedly for PPPP President Asif Zardari.

The NAB report has shared that Kidwai used to launder money in the name of investments in construction projects as two stamps of fake bank accounts have also been recovered from his office.

Younus Kidwai, who has fled to Canada, according to a report is also known as Younus Memon and is declared absconder in five NAB references. He is blamed for causing a loss of Rs1 billion to the Sindh Bank, embezzlement in amenity plots, and having a role in receiving kickbacks in place of Zardari and managing Park Lane accounts of the PPPP leader. It is pertinent to mention here that the front man of Younus Qidwai, one of the nine accused included Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed, Mohammad Hussain Syed, Najam Zaman, and others in fake accounts' case, has returned Rs600 million worth plot to Karachi Development Authority (KDA) in April 2019. Nadeem, who became an approver during an interrogation carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handed over documents of the plots allocated for the temple and government library to the KDA officials.