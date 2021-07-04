Medical students protest against National Licensing Exam

LAHORE: Hundreds of students of the prestigious medical institution participated in the protest. All associations of doctors like PIMA, YDA and PMA also joined the protest. Students demanded that this Draconian NLE exam be cancelled with immediate effect as it is nothing but an attempt to torture them.

They clarified that they already have to appear highly tough annual professional exams and dozens of viva and practical and now government has suddenly decided to impose an extra National Licensing Exam (NLE) to get a medical license. Such exam was required only for students graduating out of Pakistan before now. Such a licensing exam is due to be in effect in the UK from 2025 but it was announced back in 2015 for the convenience of students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021