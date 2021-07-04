ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Medical students protest against National Licensing Exam

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Hundreds of students of the prestigious medical institution participated in the protest. All associations of doctors like PIMA, YDA and PMA also joined the protest. Students demanded that this Draconian NLE exam be cancelled with immediate effect as it is nothing but an attempt to torture them.

They clarified that they already have to appear highly tough annual professional exams and dozens of viva and practical and now government has suddenly decided to impose an extra National Licensing Exam (NLE) to get a medical license. Such exam was required only for students graduating out of Pakistan before now. Such a licensing exam is due to be in effect in the UK from 2025 but it was announced back in 2015 for the convenience of students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

protest medical students PMA National Licensing Exam

Medical students protest against National Licensing Exam

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.