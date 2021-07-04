ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chile’s Antofagasta inks copper ore supply deals with China smelters

Reuters 04 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC has signed contracts to supply Chinese copper smelters with copper concentrate in deals covering at least half of next year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The contracts - with smelters including Jiangxi Copper, Tongling Nonferrous and China Copper - mean Antofagasta has secured China supply deals well before the annual fourth-quarter “mating season” for three years running, as buyers seek feedstock in a tight market.

One smelter source in China, the world’s top copper user, said his company had agreed to take concentrate at treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) of $56 per tonne and 5.6 cents per lb, adding that other smelters had settled at around that level.

The second source said smelters had all signed up at TCs around the mid-$50s per tonne, although some negotiations were for supply over a 12-month period starting July 2021 and others for the 2022 calendar year.

Both sources declined to be identified as the talks were private.

TC/RCs, a key source of revenue for smelters, are paid by miners when they sell copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, to be refined into metal, offsetting the cost of the concentrate itself.

Twelve months ago, Antofagasta inked similar deals for TCs of about $60 per tonne. The charges fall when the market tightens and smelters have to accept lower terms to get feedstock.

Spot TCs in China, as assessed by Asian Metal, are currently at $42.50 per tonne, having risen from a decade low of $30.50 in April after a group of Chinese smelters agreed to cut concentrate purchases this year.

Copper Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC Chinese copper

Chile’s Antofagasta inks copper ore supply deals with China smelters

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.