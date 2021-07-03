ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Initiative by Pakistan: UNGA recognises Islamophobia as emerging terror threat in revised GCTS

APP 03 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in an initiative by Pakistan to recognize Islamophobia as an emerging threat, has unanimously adopted the revised Global Counter Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) calling upon the international community to take measures to address new terrorist threats on the basis of “xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia”.

“The initiative for the recognition of Islamophobia as an emerging terrorist threat under the GCTS was spearheaded by Pakistan, together with other OIC countries,” the Foreign Office said on Friday as the revised strategy was adopted a day earlier.

First adopted in 2006, the GCTS is an international normative and operational framework against global terrorism, which is reviewed and updated bi-annually in view of emerging trends in global terrorism.

It consists of four “Pillars,” that focus on conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism; measures to prevent and combat terrorism; build states’ capacity to fight terrorism; and ensure respect for human rights in this regard.

The UN Global Counter Terrorism Strategy calls on the international community to take appropriate measures against emerging terrorist threats on the basis of xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia, end direct and indirect forms of religious and racial discrimination, and counter incitement to hatred and violence propagated by terrorist groups on such basis.

It also calls on the UN Secretary General to report on the threat posed by such extremist and Islamophobic terrorist groups.

The recognition of terrorist threats caused by Islamophobia in the GCTS constitutes a landmark achievement in addressing the increasing number of terrorist attacks against Muslims and their places of worship in many parts of the world.

The Foreign Office mentioned that Pakistan had repeatedly called on the international community to collectively act against Islamophobia, including by taking effective actions through the United Nations.

Pakistan has also been expressing grave concern at the rising tide of Islamophobia, xenophobia and right-wing extremism across the world. Pakistan has also been expressing concerns regarding terrorist threat posed by the far right or extreme right-wing groups.

“The UN strategy reaffirms the commitment of the international community to take measures to resolve prolonged conflicts, as well as to end foreign occupation in order to address the root causes and conditions conducive to the spread of international terrorism,” the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Office terrorism UNGA human rights Global Counter Terrorism Strategy OIC countries

Initiative by Pakistan: UNGA recognises Islamophobia as emerging terror threat in revised GCTS

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

PSGP project: CCoE censures PD for inordinate delay

Dry docking issue: SSGC’s perspective

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.