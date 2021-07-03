Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
03 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2239.50 2481.00 9342.00 2242.00 18082.00 32790.00 2936.50 2375.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2239.50 2481.00 9342.00 2242.00 18082.00 32790.00 2936.50 2375.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2497.50 9367.50 2239.50 18078.00 31290.00 2949.50 2350.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2497.50 9367.50 2239.50 18078.00 31290.00 2949.50 2350.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27215.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27215.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.