03 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 2, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
627,380,862 383,774,994 18,407,279,672 10,155,082,686
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,243,418,957 (1,275,450,407) (32,031,450)
Local Individuals 16,126,423,023 (15,708,076,578) 418,346,445
Local Corporates 4,792,551,927 (5,178,866,922) (386,314,995)
===============================================================================
