KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 2, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 627,380,862 383,774,994 18,407,279,672 10,155,082,686 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,243,418,957 (1,275,450,407) (32,031,450) Local Individuals 16,126,423,023 (15,708,076,578) 418,346,445 Local Corporates 4,792,551,927 (5,178,866,922) (386,314,995) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021