ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 03 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF JULY & AUG 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
05.07.2021   Monday       07.07.21      Wednesday
06.07.2021   Tuesday      08.07.21       Thursday
07.07.2021   Wednesday    09.07.21         Friday
08.07.2021   Thursday     12.07.21         Monday
09.07.2021   Friday       13.07.21        Tuesday
12.07.2021   Monday       14.07.21      Wednesday
13.07.2021   Tuesday      15.07.21       Thursday
14.07.2021   Wednesday    16.07.21         Friday
15.07.2021   Thursday     22.07.21*      Thursday
16.07.2021   Friday       23.07.21         Friday
22.07.2021   Thursday     26.07.21         Monday
23.07.2021   Friday       27.07.21        Tuesday
26.07.2021   Monday       28.07.21      Wednesday
27.07.2021   Tuesday      29.07.21       Thursday
28.07.2021   Wednesday    30.07.21         Friday
29.07.2021   Thursday     02.08.21         Monday
30.07.2021   Friday       03.08.21        Tuesday
=================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

*Due to Bank Holiday on Thursday, 1st July 2021, Merge Settlement will take places on Friday, 2nd July 2021 for the trading transactions of 29th and 20th June, 2021.

  • Eid-ul-Azha: Monday 19th July to 21st July 2021 (Subject to the sight of moon)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX Clearing Schedule T+2 System

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

PSGP project: CCoE censures PD for inordinate delay

Dry docking issue: SSGC’s perspective

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.